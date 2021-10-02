Panchayat Samiti member of Odisha's Dhinkia gets show-cause for misconduct

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department on Friday, October 1, 2021, issued a showcause notice to panchayat samiti member of Dhinkia, Debendra Swain, after charges of wilful abuse of power were levelled against him by Erasama tehsildar last month.

The notice, issued under section 40-A of the Odisha Panchyat Samiti Act 1959, has sought an explanation from Swain within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order as to why action, as deemed proper, shall not be taken against him in accordance with the law. Failure to comply within the stipulated period will be presumed as he has nothing to explain and the matter will be decided ex-parte.

On August 18, Swain along with 200 other people allegedly abused Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das, BDO Kailash Behera and Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Behera when they, along with police officials, were returning from newly created revenue village of Patana for implementation of development work. The mob obstructed the official vehicle and also issued threats of murder and bomb blast.

Following the incident, tehsildar Das filed a case with Abhyachandpur police. Contacted, Erasama block development officer (BDO) Kailash Chandra Behera informed that in absence of Swain, block officials have served a show-cause notice to his family members. “Our staff also hung a copy of the notice in front of his house in Dhinkia village,” he said.