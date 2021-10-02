STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plastic-free campaign begins in Odisha's Ganjam district

Mass rallies followed by oath-taking and cleaning drives were held in different blocks and gram panchayats.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists and locals were urged to avoid single-use plastic at the beach and other areas.

Tourists and locals were urged to avoid single-use plastic at the beach and other areas. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A two-day plastic-free campaign initiated by the Ganjam district administration was kicked off on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Mass rallies followed by oath-taking and cleaning drives were held in different blocks and gram panchayats. Started at Gopalpur-on-sea, the initiative was undertaken to clean up Ganjam and ensure zero visibility of plastic as part of the ‘Mo Swabhiman Swachh Ganjam’ programme and participated by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Tourists and locals were urged to avoid single-use plastic at the beach and other areas. Kulange directed concerned officials to continue the campaign throughout the month to create awareness among the masses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plastic pollution Plastic free campaign Odisha Plastic free campaign Ganjam Mo Swabhiman Swachh Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp