Plastic-free campaign begins in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A two-day plastic-free campaign initiated by the Ganjam district administration was kicked off on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Mass rallies followed by oath-taking and cleaning drives were held in different blocks and gram panchayats. Started at Gopalpur-on-sea, the initiative was undertaken to clean up Ganjam and ensure zero visibility of plastic as part of the ‘Mo Swabhiman Swachh Ganjam’ programme and participated by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Tourists and locals were urged to avoid single-use plastic at the beach and other areas. Kulange directed concerned officials to continue the campaign throughout the month to create awareness among the masses.