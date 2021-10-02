Projects over Rs 1,411 crore get nod from Naveen Patnaik government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Friday, October 1, 2021, accorded in principle approval to eight proposals envisaging investment of around Rs 1,411.58 crore with employment opportunities for 2,846 persons.

The meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the proposals mainly from sectors like manufacturing, food processing, steel downstream, fertilisers and hospitality. The projects included biomass plants by Bio WMS Pvt Ltd with a total capacity of Bio-CBG 19,000 tonne and Liquid CO2 29,000 tonne with an investment of Rs 319.25 crore. The project is likely to create employment opportunities for over 1,250 people. The plants will be set up at Angul, Bargarh, Jaipur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Besides, a manufacturing unit for production of 200 kilolitres per day (KLPD) ethanol along with a 6-MW cogeneration power plant (CPP) by TPS Breweries and Distilleries Pvt Ltd to be set up at Junagarh in Kalahandi district with Rs 235 crore investment was approved. The unit will generate employment opportunities for over 200 people. A 200 KLPD ethanol along with 5 MW cogeneration plant to be set up by MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd at Boudh with an investment of Rs 225.24 crore was also approved.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said a new nano urea unit with an annual capacity of 33,000 kilolitres per year along with a bottling plant with a daily capacity of 2,00,000 bottles (500 ml) to be set up by IFFCO at Paradeep was cleared. The unit will be set up with an investment of Rs 225 crore with employment opportunities for over 200 people.

Similarly, a seawater desalination plant by TATA Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd with proposed investment of Rs 107 crore, a unit for production of chrysotile white fibre cement corrugated sheet by Sahyadri Industries Ltd with Rs 100 crore investment in Balasore and a hotel-cum-resort by Seascope Infrastructures and Hospitality Pvt Ltd with an investment proposal of Rs 100 crore near Konark were approved.

The meeting also gave the go-ahead to the expansion of New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd project by setting up 70,000-tonne hot dip galvanised steel structure at Baripada and a proposal of Odisha Concrete Pvt Ltd for setting up advanced drainage and sewage system products manufacturing plant at Barang.

