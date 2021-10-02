STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tap water to all houses in cities by 2022: Odisha CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha has started its ‘Drink from Tap’ mission under the 5T initiative. 

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, October 1, 2021, announced that the State government has targeted to provide tap water connection to all houses in the cities by December 2022. Speaking at the launch of AMRUT 2.0 and Swachha Bharat Mission 2.0 by the Centre, the Chief Minister said Odisha has implemented the Centre’s AMRUT Mission introduced in 2015 and there has been substantial improvement in urban water supply and septage management across nine major towns of Odisha.

Stating that water supply and septage projects with an investment of about Rs 1,600 crore have been implemented by the government, he said Odisha has been securing the first position in the country consecutively for the last three years in urban reform measures under AMRUT. “I am glad to share that so far, 27 cities out of 114 have achieved 100 per cent household connections including Bhubaneswar which has become the first and only million plus city to achieve this status,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Odisha has started its ‘Drink from Tap’ mission under the 5T initiative. Puri city has become the first in the country to achieve this unique distinction of joining the league of international cities like London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo, he said, adding this will reduce 400 tonnes of plastic waste annually in the pilgrim city. This transformative initiative is being expanded to 17 more cities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Rourkela, he added. 

On fecal sludge management, the Chief Minister said nine cities were supported under AMRUT Mission including Puri where a co-treatment facility converging sewage and septage treatment process has been set up. Odisha will partner with the Centre in successful implementation of these flagship missions and work towards improving the livability standards for urban population, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief minister Naveen Patnaik Swacch Bharat Mission AMRUT Odisha tap water Drink from Tap mission 5T
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp