HC CJ speaks to Odisha lawyers, calls for a strong Bar body

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar has underlined the need for a strong Bar without which there cannot be a strong bench. He said the institution cannot function or reach its true potential unless the Bar is at its best.

The Chief Justice (CJ) particularly urged the senior advocates to lead by example so that the next generation of lawyers find their best under their guidance. He gave the call while interacting through video conference with representatives of 161 Bar associations across the State on Friday.

The CJ addressed an audience of nearly 400 advocates and district judges of all districts in the interaction session, perhaps first of its kind in the country’s legal landscape, a release issued on Saturday by Deputy Registrar (Administration and Protocol) Debashis Mohanty said.

Chief Justice Muralidhar highlighted how the High Court honouring the request of the Bar had opened 48 courts, inaugurated 11 court complexes and launched a plethora of IT-enabled services for the benefit of advocates and litigants at large during the last eight months when the second wave of Covid-19 was ravaging all parts of the State.

The interaction ranged from non-participation of various bar associations in court work on different grounds, including the pandemic, early disposal of old cases, frequent cease work / strikes and improving the working conditions of the Bar and Bar-Bench relationship. The meeting ended with positive assurances from representatives of the Bar, the release stated.

