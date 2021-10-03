STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha bypoll: BJD establishes lead of 6324 votes in Pipili seat

BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy is leading by a margin of 9030 votes by the end of second round of counting against his BJP rival Ashrit Pattanayak.

Published: 03rd October 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has consolidated its position by establishing a lead of 6324 votes in the by-poll to the Pipili Assembly constituency.

While BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy has polled 23462 votes, his main rival Ashrit Pattanayak of BJP has got 17138 votes. Congress candidate Biswokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra remains a distant third with 1784 votes.

Ten candidates, including the three serious contenders, are in the fray in the bypoll. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJD MLA and former minister Pradeep Maharathy in October, 2020. Counting of votes is being held with elaborate security arrangements and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rudra Pratap Maharathy Odisha bypoll pipili bypoll BJD BJP
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp