Odisha Lokayukta dismisses corruption complaint against OPOLFED

In the complaint, one Bishnu Mohan Rath had alleged that OPOLFED general manager Bimal Mohapatra was allowing a counter allottee M Keshab Rao to sell fast food and biryani.

Published: 03rd October 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Lokayukta has rejected a corruption complaint filed against the OPOLFED over sale of fast food in its counters.

In the complaint, one Bishnu Mohan Rath had alleged that OPOLFED general manager Bimal Mohapatra was allowing a counter allottee M Keshab Rao to sell fast food and biryani in his booth near Station Square here after collecting illegal gratification from him.

Bishnu had demanded a probe into the matter and action against Bimal and Rao.

Bimal, however, informed the anticorruption panel that in 2015, around 34 allottees had filed a petition in Orissa High Court requesting to issue a direction to the State government to allow sale of fast food items in their counters.

OPOLFED had then asked the booth allottees not to use its logo if they are selling other food items apart from dressed chicken and eggs.

Advocates Silabhadra Sastry and Sikta Sidhartha Mohanty argued on behalf of OPOLFED.

