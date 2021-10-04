Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches BSKY smart health cards in Gajapati district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PARLAKHEMUNDI: Continuing with his district visits, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards in Gajapati district which will help 1.35 lakh people of the area.

Addressing a public meeting at Parlakhemundi, the Chief Minister said that Biju Patnaik had a special relationship with Gajapati district which people are aware of. Stating that Gajapati district will always remain important for him, Naveen said he is very happy to launch the distribution of smart health cards among the people.

Stating that Gajapati district is the land of art and culture, the Chief Minister said though it is small, its role in the formation of modern Odisha is immense. Remembering Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, Naveen said the people of Odisha will never forget him for his role in the formation of a separate Odisha state. He was a symbol of self-respect and development for the people of Odisha, he added.

The Chief Minister also remembered the contribution of poet Gopal Krushna Patnaik and historian Satyanarayan Rajguru for their immense contribution in strengthening Odisha’s culture. During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated several projects including roads, buildings for schools, hospitals and mega pipe water scheme for the district. He said that steps have also been initiated by

the state government for the all-round development of Mahendragiri.

Stating that nearly 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families of Odisha will benefit from the scheme, the Chief Minister said that the smart health cards will help the poor access medical services without getting into any financial problem. Beneficiaries can avail services from 200 top hospitals of the country with the help of the cards, he added.

The Chief Minister said that every life is precious for him and the aim of launching the smart health card is to save lives. The smart health card scheme was launched by Naveen at Malkangiri on August. After that, the card has been launched in Sundargarh and Balangir districts by him.

Minister for health and family welfare Naba Kishore Das, Minister of state for energy Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of state for SC and ST development Jagannath Saraka and Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu were present.