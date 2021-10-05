Hyder’s son gets lifer for murder

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district and sessions judge on Monday sentenced notorious gangster Sk Qadir alias Muna to life imprisonment for murdering a businessman in 2010.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict and failing to pay it would result in another one year in prison. Muna (26), is the son of dreaded gangster Sk Hyder who was gunned down by police in July this year in Balasore district.

He had shot at businessman Shahnawaz Khan at Aul on May 24 in 2010 after the latter refused to pay him Rs 50,000 extortion money.

Khan succumbed to gunshot injuries in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar a couple days later.

Public prosecutor Manas Ranjan Behera said District and Sessions Judge Gopal Chandra Behera convicted Muna after examining 20 witnesses.