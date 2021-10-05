STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hyder’s son gets lifer for murder

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict and failing to pay it would result in another one year in prison.

Published: 05th October 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district and sessions judge on Monday sentenced notorious gangster Sk Qadir alias Muna to life imprisonment for murdering a businessman in 2010.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict and failing to pay it would result in another one year in prison. Muna (26), is the son of dreaded gangster Sk Hyder who was gunned down by police in July this year in Balasore district.

He had shot at businessman Shahnawaz Khan at Aul on May 24 in 2010 after the latter refused to pay him Rs 50,000 extortion money.

Khan succumbed to gunshot injuries in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar a couple days later.

Public prosecutor Manas Ranjan Behera said District and Sessions Judge Gopal Chandra Behera convicted Muna after examining 20 witnesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sk Hyder
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp