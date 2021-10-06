Odisha Assembly speaker pulls up Tata Power over frequent power cuts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly Committee on Energy headed by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, pulled up Tata Power for rampant power cuts in rural areas. Reviewing power supply situation in the State after Tata Power took over the management of the four distribution companies - TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL and TPWODL - Patro expressed his displeasure over frequent load-shedding in different parts of the State, particularly rural areas, without any external provocation. He directed the State head of Tata Power to ensure that power cuts are minimised and quality supply of power ensured for consumers.

The Speaker said after 100 per cent rural electrification in the State, several hamlets and households in electrified villages are yet to get connection. “It is the responsibility of the distribution companies to ensure that all villages and households get electricity connection,” he added.

The participants of the meeting opined that the Rs 1,107 crore allotted by the Centre and the State to upgrade sub-transmission to address the issue of low-voltage is not adequate. Principal Secretary, Energy NB Dhal said the State government will provide the required amount for system improvement on the distribution side.

The Speaker asked Tata Power to engage more self-help groups (SHGs) for the collection of electricity bills. He further directed the company to pay minimum wage to all workers of the discoms. Officials of Tata Power told the meeting that steps have been taken to provide smart meters to all consumers and the process of installation will be completed by March next year.