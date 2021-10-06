Step up to take ‘Mo Sarkar’ to next stage: Odisha CM to officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, called upon government officials to step up their performance further to take the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative to the next stage. Reviewing the implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ at a high-level meeting here, the Chief Minister said there is a need for improvement in the services provided to people at sub-registrar and tehsil offices across the State. He also asked the Chief Secretary to review activities of departments whose performance as per the parameters of ‘Mo Sarkar’ is below par and take steps accordingly.

As many as 225 services of 27 departments have so far been included in ‘Mo Sarkar’ with a database of 2 crore people. Stating that the time has come to take ‘Mo Sarkar’ to the next stage, the Chief Minister asked officials to seek feedback from people about the implementation of different schemes and services of the government. He said as the aim of any government is to serve the people, it will be relevant if policies are made and implemented in tune with their requirements.

The Chief Minister said the activities of the State government are now being guided by 5T principles which are aimed at transforming the functioning of different departments. Several initiatives including women’s empowerment, improved health services, performance in sports and school transformation programme have caught the attention of the entire country, he said.