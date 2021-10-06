STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trade union warns hunger strike over vacancies, project delay in Odisha's Paradip Port Trust

A senior PPT officer admitted that vacancies in major posts have delayed infrastructure related activities but in-charge officials are handling cargo and other works.

Published: 06th October 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vessels anchored at Paradip Port

Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Demanding privatisation of port sector and filling of vacancies in important posts, trade union leaders along with workers of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) have vowed to intensify the stir and start a hunger strike unless their list of 12 demands are addressed by the Central government as well as PPT authorities. 

In a meeting at Paradip on Monday, trader union leaders under the banner of Bharatiya Bandar Mazdoor Sangh (BBMS) held discussions with PPT workers and employees on various issues and put forth the demands to the port administration in a memorandum. Expressing dissatisfaction, BBMS general secretary Srikant Ray said port workers have been deprived of basic facilities like drinking water, healthcare, Covid-19 vaccination and other incentives. 

Besides, nothing has been done to implement different projects for port development. Ray said, a 10-million-litre per day (MLD) desalination plant was planned to be set up at the cost of Rs 116 crore to address acute water scarcity and an MoU signed between the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai and PPT in 2019 but no progress has been made till now. 

Similarly, a multipurpose berth to handle clean cargo including containers of five MTPA capacity was inaugurated by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari in 2019 but is yet to function.

Other works like outer harbour port expansion for the erection of eight new berths to cater to coal export volumes,  construction of a new western dock complex containing six berths with a combined capacity of 75 MTPA and a new township consisting of 1000 houses continue to remain only on pen and paper.

Different posts in PPT like secretary, deputy conservator, traffic manager, legal officer, vigilance officer, welfare officer apart from more than 20 clerical positions in different sections are lying vacant. Majority of the posts being operated as additional responsibilities resulting in project delays and other issues. A senior PPT officer admitted that vacancies in major posts have delayed infrastructure-related activities but in-charge officials are handling cargo and other works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip Port Trust NIOT National Institute of Ocean Technology Trade Union Paradip Port Trust Bharatiya Bandar Mazdoor Sangh
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp