STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribal women of Odisha's Korapaut eye profit in desi eggs 

The women were given 200 desi poultry chicks worth Rs 2 lakh and sheds for layer farming by the Mission Shakti unit, four months back.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women from Tikarapada supplying desi eggs to OPOLFED in Jeypore.

Tribal women from Tikarapada supplying desi eggs to OPOLFED in Jeypore (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Thanks to market linkage facilitated by the district unit of Mission Shakti, tribal women of Tikarapada village under Kotpad block have started supplying desi eggs to the OPOLFED outlet in Jeypore. Sources said last year, 10 poor tribal women from the village had requested the district administration for necessary help for desi poultry farming for employment and income generation. Considering their interests, the administration incorporated these women under layer farming deep litter system under the State plan. 

The women were given 200 desi poultry chicks worth Rs 2 lakh and sheds for layer farming by the Mission Shakti unit, four months back. They then reached out to authorities concerned to resolve the issue following which the administration linked them with OPOLFED in Jeypore. While they were unable to reap profits due to lack of market linkage and poor sale in the local haats, now the tribal women farmers are supplying up to 200 eggs daily at Rs 5 per piece to the cooperative society.  Earlier they used to earn around Rs 1,100-Rs 1,200 a month selling eggs at Rs 4 a piece

“We are hoping to earn upto Rs 3,000 after supplying to OPOLFED. The sales are encouraging,” said Champa Harijon, a woman poultry farmer.The district Mission Shakti coordinator Jaya Krushna Mohapatra, who has been monitoring the marketing process of these tribal women said layer farming and subsequent income generation is encouraging more villagers to take it up as a livelihood. The administration will extend all possible support to promote women poultry farmers, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission Shakti Odisha Koraput tribal women Desi eggs OPOLFED outlet Jeypore
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp