STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

500gm tumour removed from baby’s chest cavity in Odisha

Thorough evaluation of the baby revealed that he had an 11 cm tumour attached to the heart and its major vessels in the chest, completely compressing his left lung.

Published: 07th October 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The team led by CTVS surgeon Prof Debasish Sahu removed the tumour by opening up the chest cavity by the clamshell thoracotomy method.

The team led by CTVS surgeon Prof Debasish Sahu removed the tumour by opening up the chest cavity by the clamshell thoracotomy method. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here successfully removed a tumour weighing about 500 gram from the chest of a 21-month-old baby. The baby boy, weighing 8.5 kg, had been losing weight and feeling tired on simple exertion for the past seven to eight months while his oxygen saturation level dipped causing concern in the family.

Thorough evaluation of the baby revealed that he had an 11 cm tumour attached to the heart and its major vessels in the chest, completely compressing his left lung.“His oxygen saturation level had fallen below 90 per cent and he had difficulty in breathing when we received the baby in our hospital,” paediatric surgeon Prof Antaryami Pradhan said.

The team led by CTVS surgeon Prof Debasish Sahu removed the tumour by opening up the chest cavity by the clamshell thoracotomy method. “We could do complete excision of the tumour after separating it from the heart and lung and there was almost no blood loss during the whole procedure,” Prof Pradhan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Medical Sciences SUM Hospital clamshell thoracotomy method baby with chest tumour
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp