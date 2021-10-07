500gm tumour removed from baby’s chest cavity in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here successfully removed a tumour weighing about 500 gram from the chest of a 21-month-old baby. The baby boy, weighing 8.5 kg, had been losing weight and feeling tired on simple exertion for the past seven to eight months while his oxygen saturation level dipped causing concern in the family.

Thorough evaluation of the baby revealed that he had an 11 cm tumour attached to the heart and its major vessels in the chest, completely compressing his left lung.“His oxygen saturation level had fallen below 90 per cent and he had difficulty in breathing when we received the baby in our hospital,” paediatric surgeon Prof Antaryami Pradhan said.

The team led by CTVS surgeon Prof Debasish Sahu removed the tumour by opening up the chest cavity by the clamshell thoracotomy method. “We could do complete excision of the tumour after separating it from the heart and lung and there was almost no blood loss during the whole procedure,” Prof Pradhan added.