STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre using petroleum products as a political tool, says Odisha Minister Ranendra 

"The Centre has arbitrarily imposed cess in view of Covid-19 situation. As a result, state governments are not getting money from the divisive pool," Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Swain said.

Published: 07th October 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, targeted the Centre over fuel price hike. Speaking to media persons, the Minister said that the increase in the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs 15 and a rise of 29 paise per litre in petrol price and 36 paise in diesel is a double whammy for people who are already under financial stress due to Covid-19 pandemic.” The situation will worsen from here. Financial condition of states will further deteriorate”, he said.

Accusing the Centre of using fuel as a political tool by reducing its price during elections and hiking it again once the polls are over, Swain said excise duty on petroleum products in 2014 was Rs 3.50 which has now shot up to Rs 34. He said the fuel price remained constant for 20 days prior to the by-polls in West Bengal and shot up again on the polling day.“The Centre has arbitrarily imposed cess in view of Covid-19 situation. As a result, state governments are not getting money from the divisive pool,” he said.

Besides, the spiralling prices of petroleum products have a cascading effect on various sectors including agriculture. Justifying the hike in the petroleum products, BJP State general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre had to spend around Rs 35,000 crore towards free vaccination of the people. 

Besides, the Centre also invested a huge amount towards treatment of Covid patients under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and supply of free food grains during the extended lockdown. He said the BJP has been requesting the state government to cut its tax components on petroleum products for an interim period to provide relief to the consumers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain Fuel price hike Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Petroleum product excise duty
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp