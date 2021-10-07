Odisha to apply for Centre’s PM Mitra textile park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may get one of seven mega integrated textile region and apparel parks - PM Mitra Parks - which the Centre has decided to set up in the next 5 years. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, approved the establishment of seven mega integrated textile parks that were announced in the 2021-22 Union Budget. Along with Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam and Madhya Pradesh have expressed interest in setting up the park.

Sources in the Industries department, which will soon formally apply for the project, said one of the potential sites for the PM Mitra Park is Bhadrak. There is already an IOCL textile park at Bhadrak and the facility will be expanded to house the PM Mitra Park.

“The existing textile park is over an area less than 250 acres and the land parcel requirement of PM Mitra Park is 1,000 acres. So we will expand the area and participate in the mega textile park project”, said an officer of the department, adding that the park is located close to the NH. He further informed that if required under the scheme, the department will search for new locations for the park.

A release from the Cabinet informed that the PM MITRA park will be developed by a special purpose vehicle which will be owned by the State Government and Centre in a PPP mode. Centre will also provide Rs 300 crore for each such park to incentivise manufacturing units to get established.

Secretary of the Industries department Hemant Sharma said Odisha has expressed its keen interest to participate in the mega textile park scheme which is being formulated now. “We will send our formal detailed project report as soon as the guidelines are notified by the Government of India. We are also organising a meeting with industry representatives on October 25 wherein we have also invited Union Textiles Secretary”, he added.