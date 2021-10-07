STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Underground water pipe bursts flooding Cuttack's busy Kathajodi road

Eyewitnesses said the water rose to a height of 15 feet on the busy road. 

Published: 07th October 2021 08:18 AM

FILE - People wade through a flooded street after a pipe burst in Mumbai. (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Traffic on Kathajodi ring road near Rajabagicha in the city was disrupted for over an hour after an underground pipe burst in the middle of the busy stretch on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. A large number of people gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of water spouting out of the damaged pipe. Eyewitnesses said the water rose to a height of 15 feet on the busy road. On being informed, engineers of Water Corporation of Odisha Limited (Watco) rushed to the spot and repaired the pipe.  

Assistant Manager, Watco section, Badambadi Shyam Sundar Tudu said a joint on the underground drinking water pipeline which was made functional on a trial basis suddenly opened due to heavy pressure of the 375 HP motor pump set resulting in the situation. “We have already repaired it and discharge of water from the ground has stopped,” he said.

Comments

