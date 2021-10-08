100 more beaches to be developed in Odisha under World Bank initiative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Choubey on Thursday, October 7, 2021, said the Centre is committed to developing 100 more beaches under the World Bank-funded Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) initiative in the next 5 years.

After taking a review of the Golden Beach at Puri, Choubey said around 750 tonne of marine litter have been treated and disposed off scientifically in the last three years. Around 1.25 lakh visitors were educated on responsible behaviour and this has led to increase in footfall at beaches for recreation activities by approximately 80 per cent. The Minister said alternate livelihood opportunities for 500 fishermen families through pollution abatement, safety and services have been generated.

He said Rs 1,700 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre to three states-Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal for solid waste management under ICZM. The Ministry in its pursuit of sustainable development of coastal region has embarked upon a highly acclaimed and flagship program Beach Environment & Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS). The prime objective is to protect and conserve the pristine coastal and marine ecosystems through holistic management of resources.