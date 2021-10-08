Odisha's Takatpur to get Centre of Excellence in advanced welding

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T) on Thursday, October 7, 2021, inked a pact with KEMPPI India Private Limited to setup a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in advanced welding in the State. The CoE will be set up at Technical Training Institute (TTI), Takatpur in Mayurbhanj district at a cost of Rs 5.29 crore. Funds for the unit will be used from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

The agreement was signed between DTE&T Director Reghu G and KEMPPI India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Ajay Trikha. The CoE will have advanced welding equipment like robot welding, laser welding, pipe welding and heavy fabrication welding. It will help train students for World Skill Competitions. Non-destructive testing equipment will also be placed so that the trainees can achieve perfection. KEMPPI will provide training to 10 trainers from government ITI/polytechnics of Odisha at their training centre for one month.