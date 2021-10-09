STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chief Justice gives farewell to Justice Sanjay Mishra 

The farewell was given during a full court reference on Thursday on transfer of Justice Mishra to the Uttarakhand High Court.

Published: 09th October 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At the farewell of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra organised by the Orissa High Court, Chief Justice S Muralidhar lauded the services rendered by him as judge of the High Court for 12 years.The farewell was given during a full court reference on Thursday on transfer of Justice Mishra to the Uttarakhand High Court.

Chief Justice Muralidhar said that Justice Mishra had disposed of 49, 667 cases during the 12 years of which, 39,931 were criminal cases and 17,736 civil cases. He delivered 39,217 judgments as a single judge bench and 10,450 as part of division bench.

He added that Justice Mishra was a good and hardworking judge known for giving a  patient hearing to everyone which reflected in his “excellent judgments”. He dealt with several sensitive questions of law which came to be the subject of “well-crafted judgments” some of which were affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice recalled the observations made by Justice Mishra in some of his admirable judgments including the landmark Chinmayee Jena @ Sonu Krishna Jena versus State of Odisha case in which he recognised the petitioner’s (a transman) right to be treated as a male and refer to him as he/him/his. 

Justice Mishra, who hailed from Balangir had started his career as a lawyer in 1988 and was selected for the post of additional district & sessions judge in 1999 after he  secured the first position in the recruitment examination for district judges from the Bar. He was elevated as judge of Orissa High Court on October 7, 2009.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra S Muralidhar Orissa High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp