Industry bodies seek CM Patnaik's intervention over coal shortage

The UCCIL has sought the intervention of the Chief Minister so that the safe level of coal stock is maintained in critical units to prevent any eventualities in operations.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Industry bodies have expressed concern over the alarming shortage of coal in the State, stating that sector may face a possible shutdown if the precarious situation is not addressed immediately.They decried the shortage despite Odisha having abundant coal reserves (25 per cent of the country’s deposits) and over 150 million tonne of production by Coal India Limited (CIL) subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Over 65 pc of Odisha’s coal is being supplied to power plants based in other states while the local industries are facing a severe coal deficit and forced to import coal/power, they alleged. 

Citing that Odisha’s coal requirements be met first before diversion to other states, Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd (UCCIL) has appealed to the State government to immediately address the critical coal crisis being faced by local industries. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the industry body has requested to move the Ministry of Coal seeking a direction to MCL to step up coal supply to local industries that are facing a stock out of coal situation.

President of the association Brahma Mishra said the MCL needs to supply the coal produced within the State to cater to the requirement of local industry and enhance its global cost-competitiveness. The diversion of coal, Mishra said, is depriving the State from domestic value addition and threatening local jobs and MSMEs. The acute shortage is also jeopardising the manufacturing sector dampening its reputation among global investors, he pointed out.The UCCIL has sought the intervention of the Chief Minister so that the safe level of coal stock is maintained in critical units to prevent any eventualities in operations.

