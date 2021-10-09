STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandankanan zoo gets new toy train, ropeway in the offing

The toy train has a battery-operated engine and five bogies that can accommodate 72 passengers. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The toy train facility at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), which was undergoing a major revamp after it was stopped in 2014, was inaugurated on Friday to mark the celebration of 67th State-level Wildlife Week. Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha inaugurated the facility which will provide visitors a joy ride of 20 minutes on a 1.6 km stretch inside the zoo.The toy train has a battery-operated engine and five bogies that can accommodate 72 passengers. 

The engine and bogies have been procured from New Delhi-based Prakash Amusement Rides and Fun World Private Limited at a cost of around Rs 82 lakh, while the project has been renovated by RITES Limited, a Central PSU under Ministry of Railways, at an investment of Rs 4.98 crore. Initially, RITES will manage the facility for three months at a monthly maintenance cost of Rs 7.61 lakh  for tracks and Rs 5.89 lakh for toy train. Apart from inaugurating the toy train facility, the Minister also laid foundation stone for commencement of the aerial ropeway project work at the zoo. 

Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeway Infra Limited (DRIL) had signed an agreement with the zoo on October 5 to construct and operationalise the ropeway project within 18 months. The government has accorded all permissions to the firm for the ropeway which will be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 13 crore. It will be taken up on PPP mode.The ropeway will be constructed with two towers and the capacity of a cabin will be three persons. The cost of the ticket for individuals has been finalised at Rs 95 plus GST.The company will operate the system with 12 cabins.

