Odisha toddler beats coronavirus after spending a week on ventilator support

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A one-year-old baby boy from Odisha's Balasore district defeated Covid-19 after remaining on ventilator support for a week. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday after completely recovering from the disease.

Tested positive for the virus, the boy from Nilagiri was rushed to SUM Covid Hospital here in a serious condition on September 21. "He was suffering from high fever and seizures when brought to the hospital. It was a challenge for the medical team to treat the baby and he was shifted to a ventilator the next day,” a doctor who treated him said.

As his parents waited outside the hospital with a silent prayer on their lips, the baby battled the disease inside with the medical team making every effort to bring him around. His condition improved subsequently and he was taken off the ventilator on September 29 and was put on oxygen support. Later, he was discharged from the hospital after he fully recovered.

"Treating children with Covid is a bit difficult as they don't usually allow oxygen mask on the face. The boy, however, cooperated with us all through the medication and came out victorious. He is a champion," said the doctor.

The kid's father Jayanta Patnaik was effusive in his praise for the hospital medical team and said that they had given his son a new life. "We were very much worried as he was having seizures. Since the doctors had assured us and put their best efforts, we had no other option but to wait outside the hospital praying the God for my son's early recovery," Jayanta said.