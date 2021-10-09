STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha toddler beats coronavirus after spending a week on ventilator support

Tested positive for the virus, the boy from Nilagiri was rushed to SUM Covid Hospital here in a serious condition on September 21.

Published: 09th October 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

The baby boy with a healthcare worker at SUM Covid Hospital.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A one-year-old baby boy from Odisha's Balasore district defeated Covid-19 after remaining on ventilator support for a week. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday after completely recovering from the disease.

Tested positive for the virus, the boy from Nilagiri was rushed to SUM Covid Hospital here in a serious condition on September 21. "He was suffering from high fever and seizures when brought to the hospital. It was a challenge for the medical team to treat the baby and he was shifted to a ventilator the next day,” a doctor who treated him said.

As his parents waited outside the hospital with a silent prayer on their lips, the baby battled the disease inside with the medical team making every effort to bring him around. His condition improved subsequently and he was taken off the ventilator on September 29 and was put on oxygen support. Later, he was discharged from the hospital after he fully recovered.

"Treating children with Covid is a bit difficult as they don't usually allow oxygen mask on the face. The boy, however, cooperated with us all through the medication and came out victorious. He is a champion," said the doctor.

The kid's father Jayanta Patnaik was effusive in his praise for the hospital medical team and said that they had given his son a new life. "We were very much worried as he was having seizures. Since the doctors had assured us and put their best efforts, we had no other option but to wait outside the hospital praying the God for my son's early recovery," Jayanta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seizures Covid in children COVID treatment SUM Covid Hospital COVID-19 Coronavirus ventilator
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp