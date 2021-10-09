STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Special ODRAF unit to deal with urban flooding

The decision was taken at the State executive committee meeting on natural disaster presided over by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

Published: 09th October 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

ODRAF personnel at 6th Battalion OSAP in Cuttack on Sunday

ODRAF personnel at 6th Battalion OSAP in Cuttack on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday decided to set up a special unit in the Odisha Disaster Response Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to strengthen its urban flood management system considering the erratic rainfall pattern in recent years.

The decision was taken at the State executive committee meeting on natural disaster presided over by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. The Chief Secretary said that in view of the flooding in urban areas of the State during rains, a special unit of the ODRAF should be raised as early as possible to deal with such situations. He also directed that disaster fighting arm of the State should have high tech equipment and trained on multi-hazard responses.

Development Commissioner PK Jena said that two villages, Noliasahi in Jagatsingpur district and Venkatraipur in Ganjam district received the UNESCO-Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission recognition as first tsunami ready Indian villages in the Indian Ocean region. He has placed proposal for making 326 villages more tsunami ready. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODRAF flood management Odisha floods Odisha government
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp