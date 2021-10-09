Tusker falls into well in Hindol range, rescued

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Forest and fire services personnel rescued a tusker trapped in a well at Khaliborei section in Hindol range on Friday.Ranger Lohit Kumar Rath said a herd of elephants was roaming in Khaliborei section early in the morning when a tusker fell into a well full of water. The well was dug on a private land for irrigation purposes.

On hearing the cries of the trapped elephant, local alerted forest officials who rushed to the spot. Rath said JCB machine was brought in to create a ramp for the animal to come out of the well. After more than three hours of rescue operation, the tusker managed to come up. After its rescue, the elephant went to the nearby forest. The animal didn’t suffer any injuries, the ranger added.