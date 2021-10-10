Jagatsinghpur Police goes after drug trade, 72 arrested in two months

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur Police has tightened the noose around brown sugar trade in the district after rackets active in fuelling narcotics supply in both rural and urban areas emerged.

In a series of crackdowns in last two months, police have seized more than 1.5 kg brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore, and arrested 72 persons including five women.

Multiple rackets, in which brown sugar traders have engaged agents including women in different areas, are active in the district and peddlers are maintaining a customer base by constantly resorting to innovative ways to escape clutches of the police.

According to police officials, traders bring brown sugar from Kolkata through Balasore’s Jaleswar area and supply it across Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Jajpur, Kendrapara and other districts.

Jagatsinghpur Police recently started an anti-narcotics drive and amplified crackdown against drug peddlers with regular hauls reported in various blocks.

In the most recent haul on October 1, police busted a racket and arrested seven persons within Kujang, Erasama and Raghunathpur limits.

Around 540 grams of brown sugar worth about Rs 50 lakh and Rs 21 lakh cash besides gold ornaments Rs 14 lakh were seized from their possession.

SP Akhileshwar Singh who has been supervising the drive said 72 persons involved in drug peddling have been arrested in last two months.

“Police have launched an anti-narcotics drive to unearth rackets in the district. The arrested accused have been produced in court,” he said.

Major haul

72 persons arrested for brown sugar trade.

Around 1.5 kg brown sugar, Rs 22.6 lakh cash recovered.

15 two-wheelers, 2 four-wheelers and revolver seized.

Violation of section 21 (b) and 29 (1) of NDPS Act.