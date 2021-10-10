STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT notice to Centre, Odisha seeking clarification on Rs 892 crore drinking water project

A monitoring committee for the Bhitarkanika National Park eco-sensitive zone, which gave its nod for the project, was constituted without quorum, he claimed. 

Published: 10th October 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

A committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the practice is being carried out in violation of the environmental clearance at Sata Dhangudi hill.

(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) eastern zone branch, Kolkata has issued notices to the Central and Odisha governments seeking clarification on alleged non-compliance to environmental and social impact study on the Rs 892 crore drinking water project on Kharasrota river in Kendrapara district.

Acting  on a petition moved by Kshitish Kumar Singh, a division bench of NGT comprising Justice Amit Sthalekar and judicial member Saibal Dasgupta issued the notices returnable within four weeks to the governments over non-compliance of environment and social impact assessment for the mega project stating that it is likely to adversely affect the ecology of the Bhitarkanika National Park.

Acting on the petition, the division bench observed that “the matter requires consideration”.

The petitioner’s counsel Anshuman Nayak submitted that the affidavit filed before the tribunal by the Principal Secretary, government of Odisha’s Water Resources Department has misled the tribunal as well as the people. 

The Environmental Impact Assessment study in the mega drinking water project has not been done at all as stated by the government agencies. 

A monitoring committee for the Bhitarkanika National Park eco-sensitive zone, which gave its nod for the project, was constituted without quorum, he claimed. 

The committee had reported that a study on Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) was conducted by the Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad prior to the commencement of the project work.

However the IIT panel had never visited the site and the study report was based on secondary data only, the petitioner’s counsel submitted.

The NGT order was issued on October 4.  

The Rs 892 crore Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (BASUDHA) water project which seeks to divert water of Kharasrota river in Rajkanika block of Kendrapara, had evoked protests across Kendrapara district since the past two months. 

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders had been enforced in Balakati, Bharigada and Barunadiha panchayats under Rajkanika block till October 8.

The project seeks to provide safe drinking water to villages in Bhadrak district where the groundwater table is reported to be heavily salinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp