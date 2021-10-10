Reforms by Prasar Bharati to pave way for emerging technologies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rolling-out broadcasting reforms at Doordarshan and All India Radio over the last couple of years, Prasar Bharati has started swiftly phasing out obsolete broadcasting technologies like analog terrestrial TV transmitters paving the way for paradigm shift to emerging technologies and new content opportunities.

The national broadcaster made it clear that the DD centres like DD Silchar and DD Kalaburagi will continue to generate programme content for broadcasting on the satellite channels of Doordarshan dedicated to their respective states, apart from maintaining their presence on digital media via YouTube and on social media.

The programme content generated by DD Silchar and DD Kalaburagi will now be broadcast on DD Assam and DD Chandana respectively.

“Analog terrestrial TV is an obsolete technology and its phaseout is in national interest as it makes valuable spectrum available for new and emerging technologies such as 5G apart from reducing wasteful expenditure on power,” Prasar Bharati said in a statement.

So far, almost 70 per cent of all analog transmitters have been phased out.

The rest will be done in a phased manner with re-deployment of manpower. Except around 50 analog terrestrial TV transmitters in strategic locations, Prasar Bharati will be phasing out the rest of the obsolete analog transmitters by March 31 next year.

Prasar Bharati has also inked a pact with IIT Kanpur to develop a GenNext broadcast solution for digital terrestrial broadcasting consistent with emerging standards to enable new applications such as direct to mobile broadcasting and create new content opportunities through the use of artificial intelligence algorithms.