Traders demand strong measures to stop food adulteration, write to Odisha CM  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over food adulteration in the city and other parts of the State, the Cuttack Chamber of Commerce has called upon the State government to adopt effective measures to curb the menace.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, general secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce Prafulla Kumar Chhatoi stated that although food adulteration has been curbed in Malgodown - the biggest wholesale mandi of the State - it is still being done in the market’s periphery and many other areas.

Stating that food adulteration is a crime, the members said that the public are suffering due to it and their physical and mental health is at stake.

“There is no doubt that the State government has enacted the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act but punishment to the accused is only limited to a small fine or a short term imprisonment. In many cases, the adulterers are let off with a warning only,” stated Chhatoi in the letter.

The punishment must be exemplary with heavy fine and long-term rigorous imprisonment so that the adulterers are able to realise how hazardous food adulteration is to public health.

They suggested that the State government should adopt effective measures without delay to curb such crimes. Inspection and enforcement should also be carried out on a regular basis.