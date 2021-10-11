Another underground water pipeline bursts, Cuttack's Badambadi flooded this time

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the second such incident in the last few days, an underground drinking water pipe burst in the middle of the busy Badambadi square bringing traffic to a grinding halt for around 20 minutes on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Engineers of Water Corporation of Odisha Limited (Watco) rushed to the spot and repaired the damaged pipeline.

Eyewitnesses said the underground drinking water pipeline, four feet in diameter, suddenly burst at 5.25 pm following which water gushed out and rose to a height of around 20 feet leading to a flood-like situation in the area. A 25-year-old girl had a narrow escape and sustained minor injuries in the mishap. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said she has sought an explanation from Watco on the incident with a warning to prevent its recurrence.

General Manager, Watco, Cuttack division, Debabrata Mohanty said the underground drinking water pipelines were laid under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme two to three years back for migration of the city’s drinking water system from ground water sources to surface. However, the pipes were not tested.

“We are running it on a trial basis for testing. A weak T-point at Badambadi opened resulting in the incident and it has been repaired”, said Mohanty, adding the underground water pipeline would now be tested with a low pressure 370 HP motor to lift water to tanks placed at a height of 25 metres. A similar incident had occurred in the city four days back on the Kathajodi Ring Road near Rajabagicha.