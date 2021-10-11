STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malkangiri cop cracks Odisha Civil Service exam in fifth attempt

Published: 11th October 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ashutosh Mallik

Ashutosh Mallik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Even failure has to bend when there’s perseverance. The story of Ashutosh’s Mallik’s success proves just that. He was unsuccessful four times but did not give up.

A deputy subedar with the 4th Special Security Battalion in Malkangiri, the 33-year-old cleared the Odisha Civil Service’s Examination 2019 in his fifth attempt.

A native of Kantia village in Jajpur district and son of a retired police constable, he is currently on security duty in Koraput jail. Mallik, who bagged 109th rank in the exam, says it was sheer hard work that has got him this far. 

Mallik said his previous failures never bothered him and he stuck to a routine of 4-5 hours of study despite his hectic schedule in the police job. 

“I first took the OCS exam  in 2015 but did not qualify. I failed in the subsequent attempts but kept at it and worked harder,” he said.

He then joined as sub-inspector in Odisha State Armed Police in 2013 and balancing work and studies was extremely challenging. But his unwavering will helped him as he kept trying to crack the exam. 

Mallik says public service is his calling. “I will do my best to serve the people to the best of my abilities once I get the posting,” he said.

