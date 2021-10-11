Udaypur-Talasari sea wall repair soon

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Water Resources department will soon commence repair work of the 2.6 km- stretch sea wall and road along Udaypur-Talasari coast in Balasore’s Bhograi block, which was damaged during Cyclone Yaas.

Official sources said the move, aimed at restoring tourist footfall in the area, came after a technical committee visited the site in June this year.

As tourists start flocking the beach around November, the government has directed to urgently restore the road and complete repair work in two phases.

Speaking to TNIE, superintending engineer (SE) of the Irrigation division in Balasore, Pravash Pradhan said funds to the tune of `20.73 crore were provided by NABARD after a technical committee headed by Engineer-in-Chief (CE) in Water Resources department, CE in Planning and Design and CE and Basin Manager in Mahanadi and Kathajodi System (MKS) jointly examined the site on June 12 and submitted an estimate report to Odisha government.

In the first phase, repair of the damaged sea wall and service road will be undertaken with funds sanctioned by NABARD. The second phase will entail permanent measures for strengthening the sea wall for which an estimate will soon be prepared. The restoration work will start as soon as the tender is finalised, the SE said.