VIMSAR to step up third eye vigil

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to strengthen security and ensure safety of visitors and health workers, the authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla have decided to install 220 CCTV cameras on the hospital premises.

Recently, several untoward incidents were reported in VIMSAR. While many visitors have complained of vehicle theft, middlemen have also become active in the hospital.

Besides, patients regularly allege negligence of doctors and hospital staff in treatment. Sometimes, the doctors too complain about misbehavior by patients.

VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said a firm was tasked to conduct a survey and ascertain the number of CCTVs required to keep surveillance on the hospital premises.

The firm has suggested installation of 220 CCTV cameras to cover all OPDs, wards besides roads and certain key areas of the hospital.

While Rs 8 crore will be spent on the project, the government has sanctioned `4 crore for the purpose. Industrial houses have been approached for the remaining fund.

Sources in VIMSAR said CCTVs will be installed at the casualty ward, main gate, entrance of all OPDs, enquiry counter besides special newborn care unit (SNCU) and radiation units.

The total cost of the project includes installation of camera, wiring, setting up of a monitor and surveillance room besides network connectivity for the cameras. Hindalco Industries in Hirakud is likely to provide the rest funds for the project, the sources added.

