BJP protests attack on Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday took to the street protesting the attack on party’s Keonjhar MLA and Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly Mohan Majhi and the failure of the police to arrest the criminals.

The Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJP led its president Babu Singh staged a demonstration at Master Canteen Square and lambasted the BJD government for the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

“The Sunday incident in Keonjhar district is a reminder to the Chief Minister that his government has miserably failed to maintain law and order in a peaceful state like Odisha,” said state BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty.

Majhi who escaped unhurt said that he has little hope in getting justice as the district police have not been able to arrest the miscreants even after more than 24 hours.

Pointing finger at a youth BJD activist of Keonjhar district for masterminding the attack on him, the BJP lawmaker said the law enforcing agencies are under pressure from the ruling BJD to protect the culprits.

Majhi alleged that the youth BJD leader, one of the vice-presidents of the Keonjhar unit, was the mastermind.

Despite having multiple cases against him in several police stations of the district, he is moving freely as police is not interested in arresting him, he said. Mohanty added that the party will intensify stir till the accused in the attack are arrested.