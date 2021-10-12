STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP protests attack on Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi

Majhi alleged that the youth BJD leader, one of the vice-presidents of the Keonjhar unit, was the mastermind.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday took to the street protesting the attack on party’s Keonjhar MLA and Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly Mohan Majhi and the failure of the police to arrest the criminals.

The Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJP led its president Babu Singh staged a demonstration at Master Canteen Square and lambasted the BJD government for the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

“The Sunday incident in Keonjhar district is a reminder to the Chief Minister that his government has miserably failed to maintain law and order in a peaceful state like Odisha,” said state BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty.

Majhi who escaped unhurt said that he has little hope in getting justice as the district police have not been able to arrest the miscreants even after more than 24 hours. 

Pointing finger at a youth BJD activist of Keonjhar district for masterminding the attack on him, the BJP lawmaker said the law enforcing agencies are under pressure from the ruling BJD to protect the culprits.

Majhi alleged that the youth BJD leader, one of the vice-presidents of the Keonjhar unit, was the mastermind.

Despite having multiple cases against him in several police stations of the district, he is moving freely as police is not interested in arresting him, he said. Mohanty added that the party will intensify stir till the accused in the attack are arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP  Keonjhar Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp