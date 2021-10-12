Contractual staff in Odisha to get 50 per cent hike after one year of service

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Monday approved several employee-friendly proposals including a hike in remuneration of contractual employees by around 50 per cent after completion of one year of service.

Announcing the decision, Law Minister Pratap Jena said contractual employees will now be referred to as ‘initial appointees’ and the remuneration will be raised by 50 per cent.

“The appointments would be regularised after six years. They will also be able to avail medical expenses like regular employees,” he said, adding that the State government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 250 crore every year for the purpose. Contractual employees of group B, C and D will benefit from the decision.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to enhance the State government’s contribution towards the National Pension System (NPS) from 10 per cent to 14 per cent. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the decision will ensure parity between the Central and State government employees.

Stating that the State government will contribute Rs 280 crore more towards NPS every year, the Chief Secretary said arrears of Rs 772 crore will be deposited to benefit around 3.08 lakh employees. Besides, employees covered under NPS can opt to receive a family pension in the event of in-service death under OCS Pension Rule, 1992, he added.

These benefits will also be extended to eligible employees of aided educational institutions, Group-B contractual employees appointed under Odisha Group ‘B’ posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ contractual employees appointed vide Odisha Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts (contractual appointment) Rules, 2013.

The Cabinet also approved the annual report of the Odisha Lokayukta for 2020 which will be laid in the Assembly. Framing of the Odisha Excise Service Group-A (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021, the Odisha Excise Service Group-B (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 and Odisha Civil Supplies Market Intelligence Service (Recruitment and Condition of Service) Rules, 2021 for smooth management and functioning of the Odisha Civil Supplies Market Intelligence cadre were approved.