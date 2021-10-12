STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal by October 13

Published: 12th October 2021 10:32 AM

Bay of Bengal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a low pressure area is likely to form in next two days. 

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas informed that the low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman sea around October 13.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts as a well marked low pressure area around October 15 or 16.

Under the influence of the system, many places in coastal and adjoining interior Odisha are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on October 15. The rainfall activity is likely to increase from October 16 onwards, said Biswas.



