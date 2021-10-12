Shree Jagannath Temple Administration mulls traditional dress code for Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has planned to make traditional attire mandatory in Srimandir in a phased manner. It would start with servitors who perform daily rituals as well as temple employees.

After consultations with Chhatisha Nijog (confederation of servitor bodies), the SJTA has decided to introduce the dress code in the 12th century shrine, informed chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar on Monday.

In the coming days, devotees too may have to wear traditional dress to enter Srimandir. In fact, across many shrines of India, certain traditional attire is mandatory for pilgrims.In the first phase, servitors, temple employees and others who render religious or administrative services in Garbha Gruha (sanctum sanctorum) and within ‘Bhitar Kath’ limits have to wear religious robes and traditional dresses.

For servitors, it would come into effect from Kumar Purniam while for employees who have to enter the Garbha Gruha, it will be eimplementable from November 5, Kumar told mediapersons.

In fact, the meeting discussed elaborately on the need for a code in attire among pilgrims many of whom are found to be casually dressed but was decided to start the practice with servitors, temple administration staff and Jagannath Temple Police.

It was unanimously decided that after observing the response, it will be extended to a wider range of servitors and temple employees over a larger part of the temple premises.

The SJTA chief administrator also informed that the schedule and timing of observance of various rituals during the holy month of Kartik has been approved.In an advisory, he requested senior citizens not to come to Puri to observe Kartik Brat in the prevailing Covid situation.

The government-sponsored Habisyali Brat programme has been stopped since last year because of the pandemic.

The State government used to host over 3,000 devotees under the Habisyali scheme for observance of the month-long Brat in Puri. Kumar said the Jagannath temple will remain closed on Dussehra, Diwali, Kartik Purnima and on all Sundays.

However, the shrine will remain open on Kumar Purnima. Arrangements will be made to make Mahaprasad available for devotees during the holy month.

CM to launch Parikrama project on Oct 18

PURI: Ground breaking ceremony for the much-awaited Srimandir Parikrama Prakalp will be conducted on October 18. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will make the ceremonial launch of the project for which elaborate arrangements are being done.

It will be carried out with all Covid protocols. Earlier, buildings and structures situated within 75 metre from Meghanad Prachir of the Srimandir were removed after payment of hefty compensation to owners.

The area has been cleared and necessary permission from the National Monuments Authority (NMA) has been obtained. The project is part of the heritage and security corridor being implemented around Srimandir. This apart, a surplus budget of 21 crore apart from the existing 190 crore has been approved. In absence of a legal managing committee, the financial sub-committee has prepared the budget.

The revenue of Srimandir from auction of stone quarries and donations is likely to increase. Expenditure provision has been made on the annual Rath Yatra and other rituals of the Trinity, Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar added.