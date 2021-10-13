STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro reviews work on building for MLAs

Published: 13th October 2021

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has asked officials to expedite construction of a multi-storey building for accommodation of legislators to resolve the issue of shortage of quarters for them in the Capital city.

The project was reviewed by the Speaker at a high-level meeting here during which he asked the officials to take steps to launch the building project as early as possible.

The multi-storey building will be constructed in unit IV area of the city where a majority of MLA quarters are located. The building will have all facilities for the MLAs.

The project has been estimated at Rs 400 crore and the State government had provided Rs 70 crore in the first phase. Another Rs 50 crore will be provided for the project in the supplementary budget. 

Senior officials from the Works department, Odisha State Housing Board and General Administration department attended the meeting.

