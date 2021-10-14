STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 feet male crocodile rescued from canal in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park area

Forest officials had built around 40 wooden barricades around rivers and ponds near Bhitarkanika to prevent crocodiles from straying into the water bodies.

Published: 14th October 2021

Crocodile

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 10 feet-long male saltwater crocodile was rescued by forest personnel from a canal in Padmalavapur village within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The crocodile, which had strayed into the canal, was first spotted by villagers when the reptile was dragging a goat grazing on the embankment. On being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot. 

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika JD Pati said the reptile was captured in a net and released in Bausagali river. “The crocodile did not attack any villager. It also did not suffer any injuries while being captured,” he informed. Residents of villages situated near the park have been advised to erect barricades around water bodies and remain alert while using rivers, canals and ponds. Forest officials had built around 40 wooden barricades around rivers and ponds near Bhitarkanika to prevent crocodiles from straying into the water bodies, the DFO added. 

