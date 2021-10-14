STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Department of Posts releases special cover on six unsung Odia heroes

The family members of the six freedom fighters attended the programme virtually.

Published: 14th October 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

After Independence, freedom fighter Brajakishore Mohapatra joined the CPI.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Education Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Communications, Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, released special covers on six unsung heroes of Odisha as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Philately Day celebrations. The personalities who made great contributions to the country’s freedom struggle are Buxi Jagabandhu, Sahid Baji Rout, Sahid Jai Rajguru, Sahid Chakhi Khuntia, Sahid Chakra Bisoi and Parbati Giri.

After releasing the special covers at Dak Bhawan, New Delhi, the two Ministers interacted with the descendants and family members of the heroes via video link from Odisha. Pradhan highlighted the struggle of the great men and women and reminded the present generation of their duties to uphold the values and path shown by the eminent personalities.

Vaishnaw recollected that the great contributions made by the six heroes are etched in the minds of the Odia people and they are a part of the local folklore. The Minister appreciated the efforts of the Department of Posts for bringing out the Special covers. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of Department Posts Vineet Pandey said the endeavour of the Department of Posts to present the stories of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle through stamps and special covers will inspire the next generation. The family members of the six freedom fighters attended the programme virtually.

