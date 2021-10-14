STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gridco in eye of storm over power trading deal with Vedanta Resources

Vedanta which has a 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelting plant and 3,615 MW thermal power generation facility sourced electricity at the cheapest price when the same was being traded at over Rs 13 per unit.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State-owned power trading company, Gridco, is in the eye of a storm for showing undue favour to Vedanta Resources in sale of power at an abysmally low rate when electricity prices were soaring at extraordinary high levels at energy exchanges.

Informed sources said Vedanta had procured around 250 MW power for its captive generating plant (CGP) at Jharsuguda at a negotiated price of Rs 3 per unit against Rs 7.80 per unit fixed by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for emergency power. Vedanta which has a 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelting plant and 3,615 MW thermal power generation facility at Jharsuguda sourced electricity at the cheapest price when the same was being traded at over Rs 13 per unit at the power exchanges.

As per the OERC tariff order, energy charges for high tension (HT) and extra high tension (EHT) category at 60 per cent above load factor is Rs 4.75 and Rs 4.70 per unit while the price at below 60 per cent load factor is Rs 5.85 and Rs 5.80 per unit respectively. While some in the trading utility shift the blame to Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), sources familiar with the development said a thorough investigation will knock out many skeletons from the Gridco cupboard.

The second instance of corporate benevolence by Gridco to Vedanta was found during the sale of 130 MW of power though auction route. Gridco floated tender to sell 130 MW power to State CGPs keeping the base price at Rs 3.51 per unit. Three companies having captive power plants - Sree Metaliks, Vedanta and SMC Power Limited bid for the bucket filling surplus power of Gridco.

Highly placed sources in Gridco said Sree Metaliks opted out noting that the base price fixed by Gridco is more than the market price of electricity. While SMC Ltd quoted Rs 4.01 per unit for 10 MW, Vedanta offered to pay Rs 3.68 per unit. As per the order of OERC, the price for sale of such surplus power to State CGPs should not be less than Rs 4.50 per unit. The higher price quoted by a bidder should be the price for all.

In contravention of the OERC order and without taking the approval of the Chairman of the Gridco Board of Directors, the commerce wing of the trading utility agreed to the lower price offered by Vedanta. At a conservative estimate, Gridco has sustained losses of Rs 30 crore in the two deals. 

After coming to know about the matter, Principal Secretary Energy cum Gridco Chairman Nikunja Dhal has sought an explanation from  Managing Director Trilochan Panda on how such big trading decisions were taken without his approval and intimation to the State government. Meanwhile, Gridco has cancelled both deals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gridco Vedanta Resources OERC Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Principal Secretary Energy cum Gridco Chairman Nikunja Dhal
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp