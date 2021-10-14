STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha logs 521 fresh coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

The 521 new cases included 65 children and adolescents in the group of 0 to 18 years.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Thursday logged 521 new COVID-19 cases, 94 less than the previous day, taking the state's caseload to 10,33,809 while six fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,274, a health department official said.

The rate of infection in the group stands at 12.47 per cent against the previous day's 11.05 per cent.

Odisha on had Wednesday registered 615 cases, it was 529 on Tuesday, 448 on Monday, and 652 on Sunday.

Of the 521 new cases detected in 25 out of the 30 districts of the state, 304 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 217 were local contacts.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 249 cases followed by Cuttack at 60. Khurda district alone accounted 47.79 per cent of the total cases reported on Thursday.

Five districts - Deogarh, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada - did not report any new cases.

With 521 people testing positive for the infection out of a total 64,377 samples tested on Wednesday, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.80 per cent.

The TPR was at 0.98% on Wednesday, 0.94% on Tuesday, 0.70% on Monday, and 0.97% on Sunday.

The Health and Family Welfare department informed that six patients succumbed to the infection taking the state's COVID-19 toll to 8,274.

While three patients died in Khurda district, one each person died in Jajpur, Cuttack and Bhadrak districts.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 5,314 active COVID-19 cases while 10,20,168 patients including 404 on Wednesday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.08 crore sample tests including 64,377 on Wednesday. The state's positivity rate stands at 4.94 per cent.

As many as 97,15,550 people have so far been fully inoculated with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Director Health Services Bijay Mohapatra said that the state government is fully prepared to start vaccination of children between the age of 2 to 18 year as and when the Centre launches the drive.

