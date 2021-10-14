STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for stealing truck batteries in Odisha

Police said the gang was stealing batteries from trucks parked along National and State Highways.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Tomka police busted an inter-district gang of vehicle battery thieves by arresting two of its members on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The arrested persons were identified as Kulamani Sahoo (27) and Balaram Dehury (25), both of Naduan village within Ghasipura police limits in the neighbouring Keonjhar district. Four stolen batteries and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

Police said the gang was stealing batteries from trucks parked along National and State Highways. Tomka IIC Sukanta Patra said the gang was active in Keonjhar, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts for the last couple of years. “After stealing the batteries, they sold them to two men. Efforts are on to nab the receivers,” he added.

