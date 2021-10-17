STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
B-Tech counselling for Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination students

The registration and choice filling for the counselling will start on October 17 and the choice locking process will end on November 2.

The seal allocation process for all the courses in professional colleges will be completed by November 22. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Online counselling process for BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc will be conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee from October 17. OJEE chairman SK Chand advised candidates to visit www.ojee.nic.in or www.odishajee.com to get details about the schedule, seat matrix and counselling.

The registration and choice filling for the counselling will start on October 17 and the choice locking process will end on November 2. Registration for special OJEE rank holders and JEE main rank holders, who had not registered earlier, will take place between November 6 and 11. The seal allocation process for all the courses in professional colleges will be completed by November 22.

