Dussehra ends with 'Lathi puja' in Odisha's Koraput

Amid beating of drums and dance, the procession arrived at the Royal Palace after visiting temples of Bhagabati, Dakhinakali and Jagatajanani.

Published: 17th October 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Lathi puja procession in Jeypore

Lathi puja procession in Jeypore. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Throwing Covid curbs to the wind, over one lakh tribals from across Koraput district assembled in Jeypore for ‘Aparjita Puja’ on Vijayadasami on Friday. 

Tribal heads from six villages - Solapa, Hadapa, Jamunda, Dharanahandi, Konga and Telia - took out ‘lathis’ (sacred bamboo sticks), considered to be incarnation of Goddess Durga, and reached Jeypore in a procession.

Amid beating of drums and dance, the procession arrived at the Royal Palace after visiting temples of Bhagabati, Dakhinakali and Jagatajanani. Later, the devotees conducted special rituals in the Kanakdurga temple within the palace which was followed by felicitation of the tribal heads by members of royal families. 

Despite inclement weather, puja pandals in Jeypore, Borrigumma, Koraput , Semiliguda and Damonjodi drew large crowds until midnight. Most of the devi idols were immersed  in the wee hours according to the Covid-19 guidelines. Jeypore SDPO AA Behera said elaborate security arrangements were made by the administration  and no untoward incident was reported  in Jeypore town.

