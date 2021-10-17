STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-IAF corporal Jatadhari Lenka repairs road breach as admin looks other way

The 15-feet-breach, which occurred due to heavy rains, had posed difficulties for villagers particularly during medical emergencies as ambulance services could not reach the area.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Thanks to the initiative of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, a breach on the main road of Bacchalo panchayat which disrupted connectivity for weeks, was repaired much to the relief of the villagers. 

A former corporal, 51-year-old Jatadhari Lenka, who hails from Bacchalo village under Jagatsinghpur’s Naugaon block, not just bore the expenses but also arranged labourers and filling materials to get the road repaired last week.

The 15-feet-breach, which occurred due to heavy rains, had posed difficulties for villagers particularly during medical emergencies as ambulance services could not reach the area. Villagers claimed that even a month after rainwater receded, neither the administration nor Rural development department attended to the road damage despite several complaints. Incidentally, Lenka happened to be back home around the time and took the initiative to repair the breach when he saw the plight of villagers. 

Sources said, he arranged 15 labourers and filling materials apart from bearing the expenses. “The road belongs to RD department and I had requested the authorities and sarpanch for help but to no avail. I was disturbed when an ambulance could not enter the village and decided to take the initiative and get the work done,”said Lenka who spent Rs 10,000 for the filling of the road besides labour charge. 

Bacchalo sarpanch Narottam Kandi said Lenka’s effort is praiseworthy. “He had sought my help and I had asked a junior engineer of the RD department to fix the breach. As the work delay led to resentment among villagers, Lenka went ahead and got the breach repaired,” he said. 

Lenka, who retired from the IAF in 2001, is now working in a private company in Dubai. He is also a social worker and actively involved in development activities in Naugaon block.

