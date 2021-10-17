Ex-IAF corporal Jatadhari Lenka repairs road breach as admin looks other way

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Thanks to the initiative of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, a breach on the main road of Bacchalo panchayat which disrupted connectivity for weeks, was repaired much to the relief of the villagers.

A former corporal, 51-year-old Jatadhari Lenka, who hails from Bacchalo village under Jagatsinghpur’s Naugaon block, not just bore the expenses but also arranged labourers and filling materials to get the road repaired last week.

The 15-feet-breach, which occurred due to heavy rains, had posed difficulties for villagers particularly during medical emergencies as ambulance services could not reach the area. Villagers claimed that even a month after rainwater receded, neither the administration nor Rural development department attended to the road damage despite several complaints. Incidentally, Lenka happened to be back home around the time and took the initiative to repair the breach when he saw the plight of villagers.

Sources said, he arranged 15 labourers and filling materials apart from bearing the expenses. “The road belongs to RD department and I had requested the authorities and sarpanch for help but to no avail. I was disturbed when an ambulance could not enter the village and decided to take the initiative and get the work done,”said Lenka who spent Rs 10,000 for the filling of the road besides labour charge.

Bacchalo sarpanch Narottam Kandi said Lenka’s effort is praiseworthy. “He had sought my help and I had asked a junior engineer of the RD department to fix the breach. As the work delay led to resentment among villagers, Lenka went ahead and got the breach repaired,” he said.

Lenka, who retired from the IAF in 2001, is now working in a private company in Dubai. He is also a social worker and actively involved in development activities in Naugaon block.

Woman ends life after spat with husband

Jeypore: A woman jumped into Patali river after a fight with her husband over a trivial issue near Champaput village under Padwa police limits on Saturday. The deceased is Padma Khara (40). Her body has been recovered from the river by fire fighters. Padma and her husband Jagabandhu Khara of Kukudapakhi village had gone to Pujariput village to attend a function. On their way back home near Champaput reservoir, the couple had a verbal duel over an issue. Before her husband could react, an angry Padma jumped into the river. Locals informed police and fire fighters from Nandapur were called in for rescue operation. Police are investigating the case.