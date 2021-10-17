STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government issues draft notification for panchayat posts

In the notification, Zilla Parishad president posts in 10 districts have been reserved for scheduled tribes while four posts have gone to scheduled caste nominees.

Published: 17th October 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four out of a total 30 posts of Zilla Parishad president have been reserved for candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the draft notification issued by the State government for the panchayat polls. The rural elections are likely to be held in February next year. In the notification, ZP president posts in 10 districts have been reserved for scheduled tribes while four posts have gone to scheduled caste nominees. Similarly, 12 posts have been left unreserved.

As per the draft list published by the government, the ZP president’s post has been reserved for OBCs in Angul, Keonjhar, Khurda and Gajapati districts. Similarly, ZP chief posts in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts have been reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

The ZP presidents in Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Sonepur districts will be scheduled tribe nominees. However, ZP president posts in Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Nuapada, Puri, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh and Sambalpur will fall in the unreserved category.

Fifty per cent of all ZP chief posts have been reserved for women candidates. Districts which will have woman ZP presidents are Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Khurda, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Sonepur. The draft notification for reservation of seats of ward members, sarpanchs, panchayat samiti members, panchayat samiti chairperson and Zilla Parishad members has also been published.

Objections can be filed against the reservation of seats by 5.30 pm of October 25. While objections for reservation of ward members, sarpanchs, panchayat samiti members and panchayat samiti chairpersons will be disposed of by collectors, Principal Secretary in the Panchayatiraj department will hear objections relating to reservation in ZP member and president posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zilla Parishad Odisha Government
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp