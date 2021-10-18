Govt expedites SCB MCH redevelopment project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has asked seven of its departments to shift their offices in the next two months in order to expedite the SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) redevelopment project. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has set January 1, 2024 as the deadline for the project being undertaken at an expenditure of Rs 3,500 crore for transformation of the premier medical college of the State.

Sources said several buildings of Revenue and Disaster Management, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, School and Mass Education, MSME, Water Resources and Home would be shifted to facilitate the project. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has been directed to complete the pending work and hand over the eight buildings of the Revenue department where court cases have been disposed of.

As decided at a recent high-level meeting chaired by Works Secretary Krishan Kumar, a new building of SCB Public School will come up at an alternate site and the construction will be done by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CCL) as part of the overall project.

While alternate land for the school will be provided by Cuttack Collector, a committee led by RDC (Central) will finalise the interim plan to admit all students of the existing school in other DAV Public Schools at Cuttack within a month. For the private building to be acquired for the project, Cuttack Collector will submit an appropriate proposal through RDC to the Revenue department for approval. The Red Cross building will be permanently shifted to the BOSE campus.

“Apart from the SCB Public School, another Government UP School will also be shifted. The School and Mass Education department has been asked to ensure the shifting soon. The quarters of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation will be shifted within two months,” said a Works department official. The offices of Odisha State Leather Corporation Ltd and the Deputy Director, Textiles will also be relocated along with the small SRC building that comes within the proposed plan.

The shifting of police quarters near Acharya Harihar Cancer Research Institute will be completed in two months, he added. It has been decided that the master plan for all electrical works relating to the project will be finalised by the Energy department by the end of the month.

