STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Principals asked to prevent ragging, bullying in schools

Stress on maintaining discipline on campuses, attention to hostels

Published: 18th October 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With schools across Odisha reopening for class XI students from October 21, the State government on Sunday issued guidelines for making campuses ragging and bullying free. The School and Mass Education department in a letter to the principals of higher secondary schools asked them to form internal squads to maintain discipline in campuses while classes are being held. “Hostels should be given special attention to avoid ragging and maintain hygiene and sanitation,” department secretary Satyabrata Sahu directed. 

The school managements have been asked to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued recently to keep Covid transmission in educational institutions in check. With the government keeping the option of online learning open, the schools have been asked to share details of live streaming of classes on YouTube. 

Sahu stated that YouTube live streaming for Class XI Arts, Science and Commerce students will be conducted from Monday to Friday as per the norms of Directorate of Higher Secondary Schools. Links for the YouTube classes will be shared among the students and they will also be encouraged to attend the sessions. The School and Mass Education secretary also asked the principals to hold orientation sessions for freshers to make them aware of the new pattern of continuous assessment introduced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) from the 2021-22 academic session for classes XI and XII.  

The higher secondary schools will also be required to hold parent-teacher meetings at regular intervals to make parents aware of the progress of their wards. On the day of reopening of schools on October 21, an induction session will be organised for freshers in which one parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany each student. 

As schools are reopening after several months amid Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be briefed about the safety measures they need to follow in campuses. They will also be briefed about the career portal which has details of 550 opportunities. The students will be introduced to their proctors who will guide them about their subject combination, group and time table for classes.The department has also asked schools to display school uniform pattern and ensure freshers attend classes in uniform from November 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
class XI guidelines ragging bullying
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp