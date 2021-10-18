Principals asked to prevent ragging, bullying in schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With schools across Odisha reopening for class XI students from October 21, the State government on Sunday issued guidelines for making campuses ragging and bullying free. The School and Mass Education department in a letter to the principals of higher secondary schools asked them to form internal squads to maintain discipline in campuses while classes are being held. “Hostels should be given special attention to avoid ragging and maintain hygiene and sanitation,” department secretary Satyabrata Sahu directed.

The school managements have been asked to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued recently to keep Covid transmission in educational institutions in check. With the government keeping the option of online learning open, the schools have been asked to share details of live streaming of classes on YouTube.

Sahu stated that YouTube live streaming for Class XI Arts, Science and Commerce students will be conducted from Monday to Friday as per the norms of Directorate of Higher Secondary Schools. Links for the YouTube classes will be shared among the students and they will also be encouraged to attend the sessions. The School and Mass Education secretary also asked the principals to hold orientation sessions for freshers to make them aware of the new pattern of continuous assessment introduced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) from the 2021-22 academic session for classes XI and XII.

The higher secondary schools will also be required to hold parent-teacher meetings at regular intervals to make parents aware of the progress of their wards. On the day of reopening of schools on October 21, an induction session will be organised for freshers in which one parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany each student.

As schools are reopening after several months amid Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be briefed about the safety measures they need to follow in campuses. They will also be briefed about the career portal which has details of 550 opportunities. The students will be introduced to their proctors who will guide them about their subject combination, group and time table for classes.The department has also asked schools to display school uniform pattern and ensure freshers attend classes in uniform from November 1.