Rain misery for Kendrapara residents

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The low pressure-induced heavy rains in the last 48 hours have poured misery on residents of the coastal district.While roads and low-lying areas in Kendrapara town have been inundated, rainwater has submerged vast tracts of agriculture field, putting farmers in a spot of bother.

The worst sufferers are residents of slums in Kendrapara town. Sources said many huts are under knee-deep water with people struggling to carry out their daily chores. Besides, most of the roads in low-lying areas are water-logged.

Sudarshan Rout, a resident of Bagapatia, said following incessant rainfall, a large number of residents in Rehabilitation Colony, having a population of around 4,000, are facing difficulties due to water-logging. “Four years back, the district administration had promised to build concrete roads in the colony. However, the promise is yet to be kept,” he alleged.

Similarly, the rains have inundated large stretches of agriculture land in the seaside villages. Besides, tidal ingress has been reported in Batighar, Kajalapatia, Pentha, Kansarabadadandua, Satabhaya, Kanhupur, Talachua and Rangani villages in the district.

Farmers’ leader and president of the district unit of Krushak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said Kendrapara faced less rainfall from June to August and excess rain in September and October has broken the backbones of farmers. Formation of successive low pressures in the Bay of Bengal has added to the woes of farmers, he added.

Contacted, executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Deba Prasad Bal said, “We are already cleaning drains to ensure that there is no water-logging. Pumping of rainwater from residential areas is underway.”